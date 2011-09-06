Chickenfoot to Stream Concert, Q&A Session on September 27

Chickenfoot will release their sophomore album, Chickenfoot III, on September 27 through eOne Music, and are inviting fans to take part in a very special webcast that same day.

At 9 p.m. EST on September 27, the band will perform a set of new songs from TRI Studios in Marin County, California, which will be followed by a special Q&A session with fans. The webcast will be streamed on the band's official website, where you can also submit questions for the Q&A.

"These are exciting times," said Chickenfoot lead singer Sammy Hagar. "When a band can have the technology to allow them to perform in a state-of-the-art setting and take that performance out around the world is amazing! I’m up for that!"

You can pre-order Chickenfoot III at iTunes now.