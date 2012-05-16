Children of Bodom Streaming Cover of Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up To Boston"

Next week, Finnish metal band Children of Bodom will release Holiday At Lake Bodom (15 Years Of Wasted Youth), a career-spanning compilation album that features tracks from each of the band's studio albums.

On top of the best of Bodom, the compilation also features two new cover songs — Rick Springfield's "Jessie's Girl" and Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up to Boston." The latter of the two is now streaming in full online, and you can stream it below.

Holiday At Lake Bodom (15 Years Of Wasted Youth) is out May 22 via Spinefarm.