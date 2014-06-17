ChordShaker Announces Fender CD-60/iPhone 5c Giveaway

Music-app developer Musopia has partnered with Guitar World to give away a pair of Fender CD-60 series guitars and iPhone 5c’s to launch its new guitar-teaching app, ChordShaker.

ChordShaker enables beginners to learn guitar chords on the move so you can practice anytime, anywhere. From learning initial chord finger positions to playing from the in-app song selections, players develop muscle memory for their fingers and then transfer their new skills to a real guitar — and in this case, your iPhone 5c and Fender CD-60.

Free on iOS, ChordShaker Pocket Guitar uses five simultaneous touch points on the screen allowing the player to hold it just like a real guitar neck to play the chords. For players who know their basic chords already, ChordShaker can also become a virtual guitar with full guitar sounds and "jamming" function, allowing the player to play his or her favorite songs.

For more information, visit the official ChordShaker site, chordshaker.com.