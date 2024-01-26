Guitar World deals of the week: grab yourself $200 off Line 6 and Fender, plus loads more great deals

Ready for your weekly dose of great gear deals? We've got some absolute stonkers for you, including floor modelers, pedals, acoustic guitars, and more. With NAMM 2024 in full flow, the emphasis from retailers is more on new gear drops at the moment, but there are still some tasty discounts out there if you look hard enough.

Sweetwater's clearance sale is ending on January 31st, so it's your last chance to take advantage of some significant reductions with up to 30% off. Guitar Center has pivoted from its electric-only sale to acoustic instruments, offering up to 20% off a selection of acoustic guitars.

Over at Musician's Friend, their new winter sale is offering up to 30% off with some great deals like the all-black-everything Schecter C-1 with a $150 discount, and some excellent reductions on accessories like stands and guitar cases.

In celebration of NAMM 2024, IK Multimedia is doing a NAMM Slam sale with a massive 66% off a huge range of its software. You'll be pleased to know AmpliTube 5 MAX is included and heavily discounted to just $99, which is an absolute bargain for the amount of modeled amps and effects you're getting.

Below we've picked out some of the best offerings this week from the various sales around the web, but as always we'd recommend checking out the full sales yourself if you've got your eye on something particular.

Editor's picks

Line 6 Helix LT: Was $1,199.99 , now $999.99

How often does the standard price of something drop in the post-pandemic world? It's a rare occurrence that's for sure but both the Line 6 Helix LT and the Helix Floor have had their prices slashed thanks to improvements to the supply chain. The pair have had a $200 price drop and if that wasn't enough, many retailers are including a free backpack. If you're annoyed because you bought one recently, check in with your retailer because they may well refund the difference.

Fender California Redondo: $449.99 , $208.97

There's a big acoustic sale over at Musician's Friend at the moment, which makes it a great time to pick up a bargain on an acoustic. This Fender California Redondo is an absolute steal with a huge $241.02 discount. It's a quality acoustic regularly praised for its playability thanks to a more electric guitar-inspired neck profile.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2: Was $189.99 , now $119.99

One person's old news is another's treasure, right? We think that's how it goes anyway. With the emergence of the 4th Gen of Focusrite's all-conquering Scarlett, the older generation has gotten some significant discounts, including a hefty $70 reduction at Musician's Friend. It's still a fantastic interface, especially for those looking to get into recording guitar for the first time.

Positive Grid Spark Live: Was $549 , now $499

It's only just launched, but the Positive Grid Spark Live has a tempting $50 pre-order discount at the moment for a limited time. We recently reviewed the Spark Live if you want to see what all the fuss is about, but it's essentially a larger Spark 40, bass amp, PA speaker, Bluetooth speaker, and electronic drum monitor all in one.

Guitar Rig 7 Pro: Was $189 , now $144

There's a lot of amp modeling software out there at the moment, but Guitar Rig 7 does things a little differently. Rather than focusing on recreations of vintage gear, Native Instruments' flagship guitar software instead tries to inspire creativity by offering the easy workflow of a sound design tool. Of course, there are still plenty of classic amps like the Deluxe Reverb and Soldano 100 if that's your bag, plus the ability to load your own impulse responses too.

Line 6 DL4 MkII: Was $299.99 , now $199.99

Based on the now legendary DL4, the MkII version takes everything great about the original and amps things up significantly. It's not just an excellent delay pedal but also includes a host of reverb settings and an excellent looper. With a $100 discount at Sweetwater, it's the perfect chance to add some of the most popular modern delay sounds to your 'board for less.

Guitar sales to shop

