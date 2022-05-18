Coheed and Cambria serve up harmonized guitar-driven new single, Comatose

Coheed and Cambria have released Comatose, the fourth single from their upcoming 10th studio album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

Embracing the lighter rock feel of previously released singles The Liars Club and Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord) – as opposed to the heavier riffing of last year's Shoulders – Comatose is chock-full of dual electric guitar leads, which interwind to form a six-string double helix underneath the ever-catchy vocal lines of frontman Claudio Sanchez. Check it out below.

The song – which lyrically deals with wanting to “dip out” when met with stressful situations – arrives a little under two months before the July 12 release date of Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The 13-track record – produced by Sanchez with Zakk Cervini – follows 2018's Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures, and is the second installment in the five-part Vaxis story, an arc within the band's greater Amory Wars universe.

In a 2021 interview with Consequence of Sound, Sanchez spoke of how the band aimed to look “forward, not backward” with A Window of the Waking Mind.

“A lot of times, with bands who've been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks,” he said.

“But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn't want limitations to the creative process. The record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022.”

Upon the album's release, a limited-edition deluxe box set will be available with an exclusive 96-page illustrated hardcover novel – also titled A Window of the Waking Mind – developed by Sanchez and his wife Chondra Echert.

To support the record, Coheed and Cambria have also announced a 25-date North America tour with support from Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica, commencing from July 12. The trek will make stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, Toronto and more, before wrapping up August 17 in Troutdale, Oregon. For a full list of dates, head to the band's website.

See below for a full track list for Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The Embers of Fire Beautiful Losers Comatose Shoulders A Disappearing Act Love Murder One Blood The Liars Club Bad Man Our Love Ladders of Supremacy Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord) Window of the Waking Mind