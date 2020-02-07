Collings hits the sweet spot with the new 00 14-Fret Series acoustics

Collings has introduced the 00 14-Fret Series, featuring a new acoustic guitar body size that “finds the sweet spot between a small-bodied and mid-sized instrument while bringing to the table a distinctive voice and character all its own.”

The guitars feature a shorter 24 7/8” scale length and a relatively broad waist, which Collings says allows for delicate top-voicing and more openness, as well as midrange resonance and low-end definition.

The line is comprised of four models – the 001 and 002H, as well as the Traditional Series 001 T and 002H T, which boast woods selected by master luthiers and joined together using animal protein glue.

Image 1 of 4 001 14-Fret (Image credit: Collings)

Image 2 of 4 001 14-Fret T (Image credit: Collings) Image 3 of 4 002H 14-Fret (Image credit: Collings) Image 4 of 4 002H 14-Fret T (Image credit: Collings)

Features include solid Sitka spruce tops, Honduran mahogany backs, sides and necks and compound radius ebony fingerboards. The 002H and 002H T models swap East Indian rosewood for the mahogany backs and sides.

Finish is a high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer (extra thin on the T models).

