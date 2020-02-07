Collings hits the sweet spot with the new 00 14-Fret Series acoustics

Collings has introduced the 00 14-Fret Series, featuring a new acoustic guitar body size that “finds the sweet spot between a small-bodied and mid-sized instrument while bringing to the table a distinctive voice and character all its own.”
The guitars feature a shorter 24 7/8” scale length and a relatively broad waist, which Collings says allows for delicate top-voicing and more openness, as well as midrange resonance and low-end definition.
The line is comprised of four models – the 001 and 002H, as well as the Traditional Series 001 T and 002H T, which boast woods selected by master luthiers and joined together using animal protein glue.
Features include solid Sitka spruce tops, Honduran mahogany backs, sides and necks and compound radius ebony fingerboards. The 002H and 002H T models swap East Indian rosewood for the mahogany backs and sides.
Finish is a high-gloss nitrocellulose lacquer (extra thin on the T models).
For more information, head to Collings.