The Collision Devices Nocturnal is a reverb, delay and tremolo that takes you from dusk ’til dawn

French effects firm Collision Devices has announced the full production arrival of its Nocturnal pedal, a 3-in-1 combination of modulated delay, shimmer and dynamic tremolo effects.

The move comes after the limited-run launch of the pedal back in December 2021, which was itself initially inspired by a custom order for the artist Noli.

Now the Nocturnal has entered into the firm’s standard range and has been redesigned in keeping with the other multi-faceted products in the line, including the Black Hole Symmetry fuzz/reverb/delay and The Ranch overdrive/boost/tremolo.

For Nocturnal’s part, the complex control panel can be simplified by viewing its effects separately – with the modulated delay occupying the left-hand ‘Dusk’ side, the tremolo taking the central ‘Night’ position and the shimmer/reverb settings positioned on the right hand ‘Dawn’ section.

The three effects can be engaged individually, or in various combinations using the three lower Dusk, Night and Dawn footswitches.

The technical demos are certainly exciting, showing it conjuring up all manner of tones, whether feeding the shimmer into the tremolo to create the sort of gentle shimmering sounds at home on nature documentaries, through to chaotic, retro sci-fi fun resulting from manipulating the delay feedback and sending it into the shimmer/reverb section.

It’s priced at €332.50 (approx. $354), which – during this time of tightened purse strings – may not seem entirely budget-friendly, but then it does come with a lifetime warranty.

Head to Collision Devices (opens in new tab) for more information.