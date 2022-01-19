Cort joins forces with prog phenom Hedras for upgraded Fishman Fluence-loaded Duality II model

Cort has once again teamed up with progessive guitarist Hedras Ramos for an all-new version of the brand’s X700 Duality electric guitar.

Available in Polar Ice Burst and Lava Burst, the X700 Duality II deviates from the original Duality’s spec sheet, and sports some notable upgrades and feature improvements.

Key new features that have leveled up the Duality blueprint include Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic humbuckers, which appear in place of the original’s Seymour Duncan SH2N and TB4.

The same custom wiring is used, though, which comprises a five-way blade switch capable of accessing a range of versatile coil pairings, including a combination of both humbuckers’ inner-coils.

Other controls include a master volume knob and push-pull tone pot, the latter of which grants access to an additional single-coil-style neck humbucker voice.

A few subtle tweaks have also been introduced in the build schematics. While the original featured a choice of swamp ash or sassafras, the reimagined Duality II boasts a mahogany body.

This is paired with a flamed maple top – sporting the same contoured design as found on the original – as well as a three-piece maple/panga panga neck and stainless steel fret-topped ebony fretboard.

As for hardware, the 25.5”-scale axe features Cort staggered locking tuners and a Cort CFA-III tremolo, and also flashes Abalone dot inlays and Luminlay side dots. If you take a glance at the headstock, you’ll see the Duality II is also sporting Cort’s “Next Gen” logo.

Hedras, who has previously worked with Cort on the X700 Mutility, boldly dubbed the axe as “the pinnacle of versatility and beauty”, and can be seen putting the Polar Ice Burst model through its paces in the video above.

There’s been no word regarding its release date or an official US price, so keep your eyes peeled on Cort’s official website for further updates.