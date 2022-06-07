NAMM 2022: Cort introduces newly contoured, Seymour Duncan-loaded KX700 EverTune

NAMM 2022: Cort has unveiled the KX700 EverTune, a newly contoured electric guitar – dubbed “the most daring KX Series guitar yet” – which comes equipped with an innovative EverTune bridge system.

Heading up Cort’s latest KX Series offering is a five-piece maple/walnut neck and mahogany body, the latter of which has been treated to an ash top and new body contours, which offer deeper cuts and adjusted horns for an “edgier” look.

Other appointments include a 15/75”-radius ebony fretboard topped with 24 stainless steel frets, as well as Luminlay side dots, Cort staggered locking tuners, a spoke nut hotrod truss rod and the new “Next Gen” Cort logo.

The standout inclusion in the hardware department, though, is the EverTune ET1001F bridge system. Aiming to keep your guitar in tune under any condition, the EverTune unit is a patented, all-mechanical bridge that maintains constant tension on each string via a series of springs and levers.

Manufacturers including ESP, Jackson and Solar have incorporated the bridge into their designs in the past, but it’s the first time an EverTune unit has been strapped to the body of a factory-standard Cort guitar.

The pickups are also pretty notable: two Seymour Duncans – the Sentient and Nazgûl – make the cut, and are controlled by a nice-and-simple three-way switch and master volume and tone pots.

The KX700 EverTune is available now for $1,999.

