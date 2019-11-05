Cort's flagship electric acoustic line gets bigger with a new smaller-bodied model

Cort has added a new smaller-bodied acoustic guitar, the Gold-OC6, to its flagship acoustic-electric series.

The new model is designed for comfortable playing for smaller hands, with a slim body and 43mm nut width.

The all-solid, OM-style cutaway design sports a solid Sitka spruce top treated with an ATV (Aged to Vintage) torrefaction process for vintage-like tone. There’s also African mahogany (okoume) back and sides, a mahogany neck and a 20-fret Macasar ebony fingerboard.

Other features include hand-scalloped X-bracing, Cort’s DoubleLock neck joint (a tight-fitting traditional dovetail reinforced with an added bolt) and a 25.3-inch scale.

(Image credit: courtesy of Cort Guitars)

Looks-wise, the Gold-OC6 boasts black binding with triple-ply purfling, gold custom mother of pearl inlays, an abalone rosette, deluxe vintage gold tuners and a Natural Glossy finish.

A Fishman Flex Blend pre-amp with an under-saddle pickup and condenser mic completes the package.

The Gold-OC6 is being offered with a Cort Deluxe Soft-Side Case for $1,099.

For more information, head to Cort Guitars.