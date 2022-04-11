Cory Wong recruits Mark Lettieri and flexes his two-hand tapping skills on new single, Power Station

In anticipation of the premiere of his upcoming Cory and The Wongnotes season, electric guitar maestro Cory Wong has announced new album Power Station, and dropped the effort's lead single of the same name, for which he’s recruited fellow funk fanatic, Mark Lettieri.

It’s a Wong track, so naturally it has everything you’d expect the Vulfpeck guitarist to deliver: an abundance of outrageous right-hand funk rhythms, propped up by irresistible brass turnarounds and infectious percussion, as well as a dangerously catchy vocal flow.

Lettieri – opting for a Bruno Bacci Leonardo baritone guitar, rather than his PRS Fiore signature guitar – is also on hand to ensure the funk-o-meter flies off the charts, and flanks Wong for a series of stank face-inducing low-end rhythm work.

What is a little unexpected, though, is Wong’s decision to deck out Power Station’s interlude with a two-hand tapping sequence that plays host to a quirky melody line – it is a lead playing technique, after all, that is rarely associated with the robust rhythm man.

Despite his tendency to favor funk rhythms, Wong – who is an equally adept soloist – throws formalities out the window and makes light work of the lick while in an inch-perfect, track-appropriate power stance.

Power Station will be found on Wong’s upcoming album of the same name, which arrives April 29. It will coincide with season two of The Wongnotes, following a variety show/record release model that was established during the first run of episodes.

The show, which will debut tomorrow (April 12), will air on Wong’s YouTube channel and will arrive in weekly installments every Tuesday. As per a previous announcement, it’s set to be one of Wong’s most star-studded collaborative efforts yet.

Those in line to take the hot seat include Nate Smith, Victor Wooten, Sierra Hull, Béla Fleck and Chromeo, as well as Big Wild, Billy Strings, Lindsay Ell and Joey Dosik.

Of the upcoming episodes, Wong commented, “This season of Cory and The Wongnotes is exciting for me because I got to invite some of my musical heroes on to the show, and even write music with them.

(Image credit: Press)

“The guests on this season are incredible musicians,” he continued. “Each with an interesting and unique journey with how they’ve arrived where they’re at. I got to dive deep with them both musically and personally with extended interviews and recording live in the room together.

“Each episode has its own theme and I was able to explore how those themes relate to everyday life as a musician. The sketch comedy plays off of each theme and how my mind sees the world through the musician's lens.”

Season two of The Wongnotes has already been previewed by The Great British Bass Off – an unmissable bass guitar comedy skit that parodies British Channel 4 program The Great British Bake Off.

To catch the first episode of The Wongnotes season two, keep an eye on Cory Wong's YouTube channel (opens in new tab).