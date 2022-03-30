Cory Wong announces season 2 of his Cory and The Wongnotes talk show – and reveals its stellar lineup

Last year, funk guitar extraordinaire Cory Wong turned talk show host for an all-new web series titled Cory and The Wongnotes, which saw him interview, jam and eventually record with a host of special guests.

And, just as we were beginning to lose hope that The Wongnotes experiment may have been a one-off – Wong has a notoriously full in-tray, after all – the Vulfpeck electric guitar player has now confirmed a second season of his hit YouTube talk show.

Announced via a one-minute trailer, Cory and The Wongnotes part two looks like it’s going to be every bit as binge-worthy as its predecessor, filled with more comedy skits, insightful interview segments and, of course, some mouth-watering funk jams.

It will also continue Wong’s fine collaborative form, with the announcement further teasing the guests that will take the hot seat on the show. Fellow guitarists Larry Carlton and Mark Lettieri will make an appearance, as will bass guitar legend Victor Wooten.

Multi-instrumentalist Big Wild – aka Jackson Stell – is also on the lineup, which is completed by electro-funk duo Chromeo, banjoist Béla Fleck, bluegrass player Billy Strings, pop singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell, vocalist Sierra Hull and session drummer heavyweight Nate Smith.

Wong’s frequent Vulfpeck bandmate Joey Dosik is also slated to appear.

Highlights from the trailer include snippets of new songs, a peep at Wong’s fresh Neural DSP Quad Cortex-loaded setup and a new segment called “The Great British Bass Off” – a riff on the BBC's The Great British Bake Off.

The funk maestro also looks to have kept hold of the stellar house band that served him so well in the first season, with returning players including bassist Sonny T., drummer Peter Janjic, percussionist Nêgah Santos and keys player Kevin Gastonguay.

An official release date is yet to be announced, with the trailer merely teasing that the show is “coming soon”.

The Wongnotes season two is the latest piece of evidence to showcase the fact that, not only is Wong a sensational guitarist, he’s also a genius content creator. In recent times, he launched his own podcast – on which John Mayer recently featured – and took to the ice rink for arguably his most bizarre extra-musical activity yet, Wong On Ice.

This is alongside all of his usual musical commitments, as well, which saw him release a staggering 12 albums across 2020 and 2021. He’s already released two albums this year, too, after teaming up with his Vulfpeck comrades for Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe and his Fearless Flyers pals for Fearless Flyers III.

Head over to Cory Wong's YouTube channel to keep up to date with The Wongnotes season two.