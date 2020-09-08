Could Harley Benton's $300 2x12 FRFR active cabinet be the perfect partner for your amp modeler?

Harley Benton continues its seemingly unstoppable roll of super-affordable gear announcements, this time with the new G212A-FR active cabinet for use with amp modelers.

Touted as a “perfect companion” for digital floorboards, multi-effects or modeling guitar amp heads, the G212A-FR boasts 200 watts RMS and features a full range flat response active open back cabinet for modern digital guitar setup, a wedge / tilt-back floor monitor design, custom voiced 2x12" woofers and 2 x 1” HF compressions drivers.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

There’s also a Mute switch with an LED indicator, an XLR output for sending signals direct to a PA or mixer and a mono/stereo switch. Both A and B channels feature independent volume, resonance and presence controls.

The G212A-FR boasts a frequency range of 90Hz – 20kHz and weighs in at 22.5 kg.

You can learn more at Harley Benton, or pick one up for just $303 at Thomann Music.