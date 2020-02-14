D’Addario’s Pro Plus capo mimics the way a human finger frets a string

D’Addario has announced the new Pro Plus capo, constructed with the company’s FlexFit technology.

According to D’Addario, the FlexFit technology mimics the way the human finger frets a string – so there’s no unwanted buzzing, muted strings or intonation issues caused by varying capo pressure.

The Pro Plus adjusts to any fretboard radius and is also designed for 12-string guitars or any other instrument with octave pairs of strings.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

The Pro Plus is available in black or silver for $29.99.

For more information, head to D’Addario.