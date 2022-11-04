D’Angelico rolls out stripped-down Excel Tour Collection semi-hollows, featuring PAF-voiced Supro pickups

D’Angelico may be famed for its big and boxy jazz guitars, but its new Excel Tour Collection – featuring a stripped-back aesthetic and custom Supro pickups – looks like it will have far wider appeal.

The new Korean-built models include the single-cut Excel SS Tour, the Excel DC Tour and Excel Mini DC Tour, which have widths of 16”, 15” and 14”, respectively. However, the headline feature across all three models are the new Supro Bolt Bucker pickups. These have been developed especially for the Tour Collection in collaboration with the guitar-maker, following Supro’s acquisition by D’Angelico’s parent company, Bond Audio, back in 2020.

Image 1 of 3 D'Angelico Excel DC Tour (Image credit: D'Angelico ) D'Angelico Excel SS Tour (Image credit: D'Angelico ) D'Angelico Excel Mini DC Tour (Image credit: D'Angelico )

“Supro Bolt Bucker pickups were designed to offer the tone of the most sought-after vintage ‘PAF’ pickups from the late 1950s,” says Bond Audio’s Dave Koltai.

“Scatter-wound, just like the originals, Supro Bolt Buckers utilize 42-gauge enamel wire along with a mixture of Alnico II (neck) and Alnico V (bridge) magnets to provide the perfect balance of warmth and clarity with unrivaled articulation and note bloom.”

A marked step away from the spangly threads of its usual builds, the Tour Collection sees D’Angelico becoming far more restrained in its aesthetic choices, but it’s nonetheless very appealing – with a sharp, vintage look.

They may have gloss finishes, but elsewhere it’s all business, with laminate maple bodies, satin nickel hardware and Grover tuners. Some concessions have been made to style, with the 12” radius ebony fingerboards offering a little functional flair with their mini-diamond inlays; and an undersized Throwback Scroll-style headstock (which reportedly helps to offer excellent balance).

Electronics, meanwhile, include a “50s-style” two-knob control setup of volume and tone, with a three-way pickup selector switch.

It’s a proposition that keeps it simple but seems to have cut very few corners in the process. At $1,499, they’re certainly priced to shift to pros and busy amateurs alike – we look forward to seeing whether it’s enough to tempt a broader range of players over to D’Angelico.

All three models in the tour collection carry list prices of $1,499 and are available in a choice of Slate Blue, Solid Wine or Solid Black finishes.

