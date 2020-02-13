D’Angelico puts a new spin on its flagship offset electric with the semi-hollow Deluxe Bedford SH

D’Angelico Guitars has introduced the Deluxe Bedford SH, a new version of its flagship solid-body Bedford model.

The new electric guitar is a three-pickup, semi-hollow take on the Bedford’s offset design.

Features include a basswood body with a contoured f-hole, maple/walnut/maple neck and ebony fingerboard with medium jumbo frets.

There’s also a nickel Tune-O-Matic bridge (or a six-point Wilkinson tremolo on the Rose Gold option), Grover locking tuners and a five-ply f-hole style pickguard.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: D'Angelico) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: D'Angelico)

Pickups are Seymour Duncan Five-Two single coils in the neck and middle positions and a Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbucker at the bridge.

The Deluxe Bedford SH is offered in Matte Black, Matte Wine and Matte Rose Gold, in a limited run of 50 pieces each, for $1,499.

For more information, head to D’Angelico.