D’Angelico puts a new spin on its flagship offset electric with the semi-hollow Deluxe Bedford SH

D’Angelico Guitars has introduced the Deluxe Bedford SH, a new version of its flagship solid-body Bedford model.
The new electric guitar is a three-pickup, semi-hollow take on the Bedford’s offset design.
Features include a basswood body with a contoured f-hole, maple/walnut/maple neck and ebony fingerboard with medium jumbo frets.
There’s also a nickel Tune-O-Matic bridge (or a six-point Wilkinson tremolo on the Rose Gold option), Grover locking tuners and a five-ply f-hole style pickguard.
Pickups are Seymour Duncan Five-Two single coils in the neck and middle positions and a Seymour Duncan SM-1b mini-humbucker at the bridge.
The Deluxe Bedford SH is offered in Matte Black, Matte Wine and Matte Rose Gold, in a limited run of 50 pieces each, for $1,499.
