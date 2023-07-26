“Our best amp yet”: Darkglass introduces the limited-edition Microtubes X 900

Darkglass has launched the X 900, an updated version of the company’s Microtubes 900 and part of the current trend for high-power, small-dimension bass amps.

Promising aggressive overdriven tones coupled with “unmatched versatility and control”, the X 900 is based on the ever-popular X Series pedals, but with some worthy additions – namely, a six-band graphic EQ and all-analog preamp.

(Image credit: Darkglass Electronics)

Elsewhere, the limited-edition X 900 boasts a 900-watt digital power amp and the company’s Microtubes X distortion circuit, which operates before the EQ section and allows you to select exactly what frequencies you want to compress and saturate for the low and treble.

You also get MIDI for channel switching and muting, impulse response cabinet simulation with up to three different storable virtual cabinets, an auxiliary input, and headphone output. Weighing in at a little under 3 kg, the X 900 also remains player-friendly in terms of size and weight.

Longtime Darkglass fans will also be pleased that the brand has kept its identity under its current US owners, Korg. Marcos Barilatti, Darkglass Managing Director, remarked, “The launch of the X 900 marks a significant milestone as we present what we believe is our best amp yet.”

If Darkglass is your sonic nirvana, you may be hard-pressed to find a bass amp with the capacity for such performance and portability. It's available now with U.S. pricing of $1,299.

For more information visit darkglass.com.