Dave Grohl to Debut New Supergroup, Sound City Players, at Sundance Film Festival

Dave Grohl will debut yet another new supergroup — Sound City Players — at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, reports RollingStone.com.

The show, which is scheduled to take place January 18, will feature the Foo Fighters frontman sharing the stage with musicians featured in his upcoming documentary on Sound City studios, a legendary, now-closed recording studio in Van Nuys, California. The film also will premiere at the film festival.

The film includes appearances by Rick Springfield, Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac, Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, not to mention Paul McCartney. On December 12, McCartney, Grohl, Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic performed one of the tracks from the soundtrack album and documentary at the 12-12-12 concert in New York City.

The band also performed the new track, "Cut Me Some Slack," on Saturday Night Live on December 15.

The studio version of "Cut Me Some Slack" (featuring McCartney on a Baratto cigar box guitar) is available on iTunes, where the soundtrack album happens to be available for pre-order.