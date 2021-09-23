Watch the Foo Fighters perform at Dreamforce 2021 – accompanied by a troupe of fluffy dancing mascots

As evidenced by their current US tour, the Foo Fighters love bringing guests onstage. During their set at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City last month, Dave Grohl invited a fan named Lauren, who proceeded to perform Monkey Wrench with the band using the frontman's trademark ‘DG-335’ Gibson Trini Lopez.

More recently, the group brought Grohl's once-arch-nemesis/now-collaborator, 11-year-old Nandi Bushell to play drums on Everlong with them at their August 26 show at the LA forum.

And during their set at Dreamforce 2021 – an event hosted for the employees and customers of software company Salesforce – the band were joined by some new guests: a troupe of dancing mascots donning rather fluffy and adorable getups.

The mascots' integration into the Seattle rockers' live act is seamless; Grohl headbangs in sync with the characters around him, while bassist Nate Mendel copying the movements of a mascot resembling Albert Einstein.

Halfway through the video above, on account of the bizarreness of the situation, Dave Grohl breaks his composure, cracking up laughing in the middle of a vocal line. “Just when I thought life couldn't get any fucking weirder,” the frontman comments.

The band's set at Dreamforce consisted of 11 songs in total, including a mix of originals and Rolling Stones, Queen and Bee Gees covers.

The Foo Fighters have previous experience covering Bee Gees tracks. Last month, the band – under the guise of their disco alter ego the Dee Gees – trolled the Westboro Baptist Church with a drive-by rendition of 1976's You Should Be Dancing.