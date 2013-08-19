Dave Grohl: New Foo Fighters Album Should Be Released in 2014

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently told XFM that the Foos have finished writing their new album and should be releasing it in 2014.

The album, the followup to 2011's successful Wasting Light, will be part of what Grohl predicts will be a huge year for the band.

"We have been in our studio writing, and in the past few weeks we've written an album and we are going to make this album in a way that no one's ever done before, and we're pretty excited about it," Grohl said.

"It's a little ways off; it's not ready to happen right now, but I think next year is going to be a really big year for the Foo Fighters without question. It's going to be great, I can't wait."

As Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins recently told Billboard, the band is looking forward to diving into the new material — and he believes the Foos still haven't delivered their biggest tune.

"Dave has his brain working overtime, like usual, and he's got a lot of great ideas, both musically and conceptually," Hawkins said. "Although some people may feel we have, I still think we haven't written our 'Hotel California' or our 'Bohemian Rhapsody' or whatever."

Wasting Light landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 235,000 units sold in the US during the first week.