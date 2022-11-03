Guitars signed by Dave Grohl, Nile Rodgers, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Krist Novoselic and more to be auctioned in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Julien's Auctions is having one heck of a sale next weekend (November 11 - November 13).

We've already reported on the dozens of guitars Steve Vai is selling as part of it, plus Don McLean's Vincent Martin 00-21 acoustic guitar, and Kurt Cobain's played, smashed, and signed 1973 Fender Mustang, both of which are also being put under the hammer by Julien's that weekend.

Now, Julien's has added another five guitars to the sale, each of which were signed by performers at the two recent Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

First among the offerings is a Gibson Trini Lopez signature guitar – the longtime six-string of choice for Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl – that's been signed by Grohl, one-time Nirvana bass guitar player Krist Novoselic, and a number of other performers at the concert.

A 2012 model, the guitar was signed at the second of the two Hawkins tribute concerts, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The signed instrument also comes with a 360 degree digital representation of the guitar, packaged as an NFT.

As of press time, bidding for the guitar – which is valued between $6,000 and $8,000 – currently sits at $6,000.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Also on offer is a 2000s-era EVH Frankenstien replica signed at the LA Hawkins tribute show by performers including Grohl, Novoselic, Stewart Copeland, Kesha and Joan Jett.

Valued at between $3,000 and $5,000, the guitar also comes with a 360 degree digital representation packaged as an NFT. The current high bid for the guitar, as of this writing, is $3,500.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Also part of the lot is a 2021 Manson John Paul Jones signature bass that was signed – at the first of the Hawkins tribute shows, at Wembley Stadium – by Novoselic, Elliot Easton, Jones himself, and a number of others who played at the event.

The bass is also packaged with a 360 degree digital representation NFT, and is valued at between $3,000 and $5,000. Bidding for the four-string currently sits at $2,250.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Slightly different from the rest of the group is a Fender Nile Rodgers signature Hitmaker Stratocaster.

This particular Stratocaster doesn't feature any autographs at the moment, but Rodgers will – if the buyer so desires (opens in new tab) – sign the guitar personally to its new owner upon its purchase, and record a brief video message for them as well.

Valued at between $6,000 and $8,000, bidding for the Hitmaker sits at $700 as of this writing.

(Image credit: Julien's Auctions)

Last but not least is a 2022 Brian May Red Special guitar, signed at the Wembley show by performers including Grohl, Copeland, Kesha and Brian Johnson.

The Red Special has an estimated value of between $4,000 and $6,000, and also comes with a 360 degree digital representation NFT. Bidding for the instrument currently sits at $2,250.

The Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll auction, to give it its full name, will run from November 11 through November 13 in person at New York City's Hard Rock Cafe and online.

For more info on the auction, visit Julien's (opens in new tab).