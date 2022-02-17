Dave Grohl has recorded an entire album of metal music to coincide with the release of Foo Fighters' new horror movie, Studio 666

Dave Grohl has revealed that he's recorded an entire metal album for Dream Widow, the fictitious band that appears in the upcoming feature-length horror movie, Studio 666.

The plot of the film sees the Foo Fighters set up to record their 10th studio LP in a dilapidated mansion in Encino, LA, only to find supernatural forces threatening “both the completion of the album and the lives of the band”.

As Grohl told Howard Stern earlier this month, his character finds a creepy basement, and that's when things go awry. “I go into the basement,” he said, “and I find this tape by a band [Dream Widow] from 25 years ago that [was] recorded there. And there's this song that, if recorded and completed, the fucking demon in the house is unleashed, and then all hell breaks loose.”

Grohl offered a taste of his prowess for heavy songwriting earlier this week when he shared old-school metal thrasher, March of the Insane, under the Dream Widow banner.

But as he reveals in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he's actually got a whole album's worth of Dream Widow material, which he hopes to release in time for the film's premiere on February 25.

As the Foos frontman explains, in the film, Dream Widow's singer “went insane, murdered his entire band over creative differences and then kills himself in the house”.

“It will be the lost album,” he says. “It'll be the album they were making before he fucking killed the entire band.” He adds: “I work fast, but fuck, this deadline is going to kill me. Yes, I'll get it out for the movie. By February 25, there will be a Dream Widow record.”

In the same interview, Grohl notes how growing up as an “‘80s thrash metal kid” heavily inspired his role in the making of Studio 666. As he promises, fans will hear “a lot of those influences in Lacrimus dei Ebrius”, a 13-minute metal epic that appears in the movie.

“For that song, I put maybe four or five of these sections together in this big, long thing,” he says. Some of it sounds like [doom metal outfit] Trouble; some of it sounds like Corrosion of Conformity; some of it has a Kyuss vibe.”

It's not yet clear whether Lacrimus dei Ebrius will appear on Grohl's promised Dream Widow album, or indeed whether the album will drop on or before February 25. But it's not long until we find out.

For more information on Studio 666, head over to the film's official website.