Foo Fighters go death metal on surprisingly heavy new track March of the Insane

Foo Fighters have undergone a heavy transformation and debuted a new death metal-style track, March of the Insane.

The track is attributed to a band called Dream Widow and purports to be from the group’s ‘never-released debut album’. The song is accompanied by a lyric video, with a blood-splattered tape machine in the background.

Despite its comedic roots, the track is nonetheless a convincing foray into the heavier end of the rock and metal spectrum, pulling in some speedy thrash riffs, growling vocals and a tasty speedy metal solo in the process.

The chorus is a bit of an ear worm, too: “Sing in the villainous choir / Join the chorus of pain / Rise in the ruinous army / Dance to the march of the insane”.

The song arrives ahead of the band’s new movie, a horror-comedy called Studio 666, which hits screens on February 25. The storyline follows the band’s move into a mysterious mansion in Encino, California as they attempt to record a new album.

Things don’t quite go to plan, however, and the group are reportedly left “grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.”

Dream Widow is not the first Foo Fighters alter-ego to emerge, of course. The band spent a chunk of 2021 recording and performing as disco act the Dee Gees.

Studio 666 receives a theatrical release on February 25. Head to the film’s official site for more information.