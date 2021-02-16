Dave Grohl wants to reunite with Josh Homme and John Paul Jones for a new Them Crooked Vultures album

Over the course of his prolific career, Dave Grohl has been involved in a number of iconic rock groups, spanning his early days as drummer for Nirvana to his current role as frontman and guitarist for Foo Fighters.

One band in particular that holds a special place in Grohl's heart is Them Crooked Vultures – the three-piece group that saw the multi-instrumentalist join forces with Led Zeppelin bass guitar extraordinaire John Paul Jones and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme to release a self-titled album in 2009.

Although the group never released a follow up to their hard-rocking, heavy-riffing offering, Grohl has revealed he wouldn't be against the idea of reuniting with his former bandmates to record a Them Crooked Vultures volume two.

In fact, he's all for the idea, admitting that recording a second album would be "a dream come true".

As part of his promotional duties following the release of Foo Fighters' latest album Medicine at Midnight, Grohl hosted Medicine at Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits, during which he spoke fondly of his old project and revealed his desire to get the band back together again.

Citing Josh Homme as "one of his brothers" with whom he has a relationship that "really goes into the stratosphere" every time they collaborate, Grohl said: "When we put on the instruments it's like, now we're speaking a language – we don't need words, we're speaking a different language.

"If ever you've seen me while I'm playing drums with Josh," Grohl continued, "you'll see in our eyes this relationship we have together."

After reminiscing about his time as guest drummer for Queens of the Stone Age on their landmark Songs for the Deaf record, Grohl segues into a chat about Them Crooked Vultures, saying that the band blossomed from his and Homme's "wonderful friendship".

"Them Crooked Vultures was just a dream come true for me," says Grohl. "For years Josh and I had talked about doing some side project, something that wasn't Queens of the Stone Age, something that wasn't Foo Fighters... something that was just an experimental project."

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Grohl saved some gushing words for John Paul Jones, saying, "He is one of the most wonderful, generous, kind people you've ever met. He's obviously brilliant, but he's also just cool!"

Shortly after recruiting Jones to the project following an appearance at an awards ceremony in London, the trio recorded their self-titled debut album, which was released in 2009.

Said Grohl: "When we sat down to start playing, it was about 30 seconds to a minute and we realized, this is a real band. This is the real deal. We would walk into the studio everyday with no ideas... by the end of the night, we'd have an eight-minute-long opus, just a rock masterpiece."

Following its release, the album peaked at number 12 in the US in November 2009.

Grohl rounded off his trip down memory lane by voicing his desire to reunite with his Them Crooked Vultures collaborators to make new music.

"It was incredibly inspiring – it was a really incredible time," he reflected. "I hope that someday we do it again."