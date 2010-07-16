Dave Mustaine To Release Tell-All Autobiography

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine's long-awaited autobiography, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir (formerly Hello Me... Meet The Real Me), will be released in the U.S. on August 3 via HarperCollins's It Books imprint. The U.K. edition, Mustaine: A Life In Metal, will hit bookstores in the U.K. on September 30.

In Mustaine, the guitarist reveals the highs and lows of this life, including:

* The formation of Metallica and the key contributions he made for which he was never given full credit.

* The formation and rise of Megadeth, and his history with David Ellefson, Marty Friedman and Nick Menza.

* The story of his departure from Megadeth in 2002 and his eventual return.

* His multiple battles with alcohol and drugs, and how Alice Cooper played a role in one of his recoveries.

* The injury that nearly ended his career.

* After years of rejecting religion, how embracing Christianity helped repair his relationship with his family and maintain his sobriety.

* His tumultuous childhood which included several moves from city to city, all in an attempt to avoid his alcoholic father.

Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir was co-written by New York Times journalist Joe Layden, who also authored The Last Great Fight about what is considered by many to be the biggest upset in the history of boxing: James "Buster" Douglas' tenth-round knockout win over Mike Tyson in 1990.

Catch Dave Mustaine at one of his book signings:

August 9

Book Revue

313 New York Ave.

Huntington, NY 11743

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT

August 10

Barnes & Noble

555 Fifth Ave. @ 46th St.

New York, NY 10017

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT

August 10

Bookends

232 E. Ridgewood Ave.

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT

August 12

Borders

Wall Street

100 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT

August 14

Barnes & Noble

800 Boylston St.

B&N # 2115

Boston, MA 02119

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT

August 15

Barnes & Noble

Rittenhouse Square

1805 Walnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT

August 16

Borders

1201 Boston Post Rd.

Milford, CT 06460

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT

August 18

Joseph-Beth & Davis-Kidd Booksellers

24519 Cedar Road

Lyndhurst, OH, 44124

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT

August 19

Borders

43075 Crescent Blvd

Novi, MI 48375

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT

August 21

Borders

1540 Golf Road

Schaumburg, IL 60173

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT

August 23

Rainy Day Books

707 W 47th Street

Unity Temple on The Plaza

Kansas City, Missouri 64112

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT

August 25

Tattered Cover Book Store

9315 Dorchester St.

Highlands Ranch Town Center

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT

August 26

Borders

2240 Q St. NE STE 10-K

Albuquerque, NM 87110

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. MDT

August 27

Changing Hands Bookstore

6428 S McClintock Drive

Tempe, AZ 85283

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MST

August 29

Barnes & Nobles

Mira Mesa

10775 Westview Parkway

San Diego, CA 92126

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT

August 30

Borders

101 S Pine Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90802

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT

September 1

Borders

2339 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95825

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT

September 3

University Bookstore

4326 University Way

Seattle, WA 98105

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT

September 4

Powell's Bookstore

2720 NW 29th Ave.

Portland, OR 97210

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT