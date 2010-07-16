Dave Mustaine To Release Tell-All Autobiography

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine's long-awaited autobiography, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir (formerly Hello Me... Meet The Real Me), will be released in the U.S. on August 3 via HarperCollins's It Books imprint. The U.K. edition, Mustaine: A Life In Metal, will hit bookstores in the U.K. on September 30.
In Mustaine, the guitarist reveals the highs and lows of this life, including:
* The formation of Metallica and the key contributions he made for which he was never given full credit.
* The formation and rise of Megadeth, and his history with David Ellefson, Marty Friedman and Nick Menza.
* The story of his departure from Megadeth in 2002 and his eventual return.
* His multiple battles with alcohol and drugs, and how Alice Cooper played a role in one of his recoveries.
* The injury that nearly ended his career.
* After years of rejecting religion, how embracing Christianity helped repair his relationship with his family and maintain his sobriety.
* His tumultuous childhood which included several moves from city to city, all in an attempt to avoid his alcoholic father.
Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir was co-written by New York Times journalist Joe Layden, who also authored The Last Great Fight about what is considered by many to be the biggest upset in the history of boxing: James "Buster" Douglas' tenth-round knockout win over Mike Tyson in 1990.
Catch Dave Mustaine at one of his book signings:
- August 9
- Book Revue
- 313 New York Ave.
- Huntington, NY 11743
- 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT
August 10
Barnes & Noble
555 Fifth Ave. @ 46th St.
New York, NY 10017
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT
August 10
Bookends
232 E. Ridgewood Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT
August 12
Borders
Wall Street
100 Broadway
New York, NY 10005
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT
August 14
Barnes & Noble
800 Boylston St.
B&N # 2115
Boston, MA 02119
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT
August 15
Barnes & Noble
Rittenhouse Square
1805 Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT
August 16
Borders
1201 Boston Post Rd.
Milford, CT 06460
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT
August 18
Joseph-Beth & Davis-Kidd Booksellers
24519 Cedar Road
Lyndhurst, OH, 44124
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EDT
August 19
Borders
43075 Crescent Blvd
Novi, MI 48375
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT
August 21
Borders
1540 Golf Road
Schaumburg, IL 60173
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. CDT
August 23
Rainy Day Books
707 W 47th Street
Unity Temple on The Plaza
Kansas City, Missouri 64112
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CDT
August 25
Tattered Cover Book Store
9315 Dorchester St.
Highlands Ranch Town Center
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MDT
August 26
Borders
2240 Q St. NE STE 10-K
Albuquerque, NM 87110
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. MDT
August 27
Changing Hands Bookstore
6428 S McClintock Drive
Tempe, AZ 85283
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MST
August 29
Barnes & Nobles
Mira Mesa
10775 Westview Parkway
San Diego, CA 92126
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT
August 30
Borders
101 S Pine Ave.
Long Beach, CA 90802
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT
September 1
Borders
2339 Fair Oaks Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95825
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT
September 3
University Bookstore
4326 University Way
Seattle, WA 98105
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT
September 4
Powell's Bookstore
2720 NW 29th Ave.
Portland, OR 97210
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT