Trending

Dave Mustaine teaches you the main riff to Megadeth's Tornado of Souls in backstage video

By

The video was filmed before the thrash titans' August 31 performance at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Megadeth – with new bassist James LoMenzo in tow – are currently in the midst of a North American tour with Lamb of God, Trivium and Hatebreed.

Before the thrash A-listers' recent August 31 show at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, Megadeth frontman and guitarist Dave Mustaine took some time backstage to give fans a quick lesson in how to play the Rust in Peace classic, Tornado of Souls. You can check it out above.

Tornado of Souls has cropped up frequently on the setlist of the current tour, the band's first since the firing of their longtime bassist and co-founder, David Ellefson, after a series of intimate videos and conversations featuring Ellefson and a teenaged fan were leaked on Twitter. 

Back in 2018, Tornado of Souls' other guitar part was the subject of a somewhat amusing controversy, wherein a number of YouTube commenters accused Megadeth lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro of playing the song incorrectly after he posted a full Tornado of Souls playthrough video.

"Do you think I would be playing a Megadeth song wrong in front of Dave Mustaine for over three years, for over 300 concerts?” Loureiro asked viewers in a follow-up video at the time. “I don’t think so.”

Loureiro went on to explain why – rather than exclusively using downstrokes as the critics said he should – he played Tornado of Souls using alternate picking, a technique, for the record, Mustaine uses in the video above.

Hungry for more Mustaine lessons? Take a look at a recently-unearthed video of him teaching Megadeth's Symphony of Destruction.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.