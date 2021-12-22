Watch Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis team up to cover Lou Reed’s Walk On the Wild Side

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Dave Navarro and Anthony Kiedis teamed up at a charity event on Monday (December 20) to perform a cover of Lou Reed’s Walk On the Wild Side.

The performance – which marked the first time the pair have shared the stage since Navarro’s RCHP departure in 1997 – took place during Navarro’s Above Ground charity concert, which raised funds for people in the music industry battling mental health issues.

Navarro and Kiedis’s cover shared the bill with a handful of other rock ‘n’ roll heavyweights, with Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Billy Morrison and more all making guest appearances.

RCHP vocalist Kiedis joined the acoustic guitar-wielding Navarro – who was in the band from 1993 to 1997 – on stage while the guitarist was making his way through a set of songs honoring Lou Reed’s Transformer album.

Navarro and Kiedis were also joined onstage by Billy Morrison, with the trio collaborating for a performance of Walk On the Wild Side – footage of which can be found above.

On social media after the concert, Navarro wrote, “Been a very long time since I performed with my brother Anthony! What a magical night.”

Navarro had been brought in to replace John Frusciante back in the early ‘90s, though left after a brief four-year fling with the band, which saw him contribute to RCHP’s 1995 album, One Hot Minute. Frusciante was then redrafted to fill his space for a second stint that lasted between 1998 and 2009.

A post shared by Dave Navarro (@davenavarro) A photo posted by on

Frusciante was brought back into the fold once more in 2019, and in October this year the band revealed that they were “almost done” working on their first new album since the storied guitarist’s return.

They also announced that they’d be embarking on a world tour next year, with the support of The Strokes, St. Vincent, HAIM, Beck, Thundercat and others.

Navarro, meanwhile, recently shared details surrounding his new supergroup NHC – which also features Taylor Hawkins and Chris Chaney – along with two debut singles.