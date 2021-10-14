Red Hot Chili Peppers are "almost done" working on their new album with John Frusciante, says Chad Smith

Red Hot Chili Peppers are “almost done” with their new album, according to Chad Smith.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the drummer reveals that the band – which now includes reappointed guitarist John Frusciante – are “getting along great”, and are “really listening to each other in a new way”.

“All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we're at that time,” he says. “You can't really go, ‘Oh, gee, I hope it's as good as...’ Then you're starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.

“Look, John hasn't been in our group in 10 years. That's a long time. So of course it's going to sound different, but it's going to sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it's different and new, and to me that's great.

“We really like it and we're proud of it and it has to start there. If other people like it, great. If people compare it to this or [say] it doesn't sound like that, we have no control over that. But yeah, we're all really happy with the record.”

On the return of John Frusciante – who last appeared on a RHCP album in 2006, with Stadium Arcadium – Smith says: “He is so dedicated. He's so into it. He's working so hard. We're all working hard, but he's in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings.”

(Image credit: Clara Balzary)

As he explains, much of the new album's material was written while the world was locked down due to Covid.

“We could just plow through and write, and that's what we did,” he adds. “It was kind of a blessing, because we want to come out with new music and play some new songs. It's going to be great when we finally go out next year and have a record to play, and a bunch of other stuff, obviously.”

Earlier this month, the funk-rock legends announced a massive world tour for 2022.

Last month, accompanying a humorous ‘interview’ with John Frusciante conducted by John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel and Randy Raindrops (who look an awful lot like Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith), was a press release which stated:

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour.”

It continued: “They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel to most mighty spirits, and give everything they've got.”