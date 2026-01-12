“He’s played with everybody, so he really saved us and rescued us tonight”: Dave Grohl thanks Jason Falkner for “rescuing” the Foo Fighters as they play their first show since Pat Smear’s bizarre injury

Foo Fighters have kicked off 2026 with a new guitarist, playing their first show with stand-in Jason Falkner, in León, Mexico.

Former Nirvana touring guitarist Pat Smear, who has been a key figure in Dave Grohl’s band since their formation in 1994, is currently out of action after a “bizarre gardening accident.”

That’s seen Falkner, a respected session musician and touring guitarist for Beck and St. Vincent, sworn in ahead of their appearance at the open-air show Velaria de la Feria.

The scale of the gig, though, looked like water off a duck's back for the guitarist, who rose to prominence with Jellyfish in the late ’80s and early ’90s. From barnstorming opener All My Life, to My Hero – which Grohl dedicated to his injured compatriot – he locked in with Grohl and Chris Shiflett with ease.

It looks like he opted for a Hamer The Special Jr. for the show, despite his association with Fender Jazzmasters. Dave Grohl was, unsurprisingly, sporting the new white version of his celebrated Epiphone ES-335 signature.

“I don’t know if you’ve heard, but our guitar player, Pat Smear, broke his fucking leg,” Grohl said (via Loudwire) before playing the latter. “Been there, done that.”

In June 2015, the band was forced to cancel shows after Grohl broke his leg. Soon after, he returned to the stage on a specially-designed throne, à la Axl Rose with AC/DC and Ozzy at Back to the Beginning. So he can empathize with the bed-bound Smear.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Tonight, we couldn’t have Pat here, so we called our dear friend Jason Falkner to play for you,” Grohl then adds as Falkner blows kisses to the crowd. “I’ve known Jason for decades. [He’s an] amazing player. He’s played with everybody, so he really saved us and rescued us tonight.”

Falkner’s temporary stay in the band comes after drummer Josh Freese – and successor to the late Taylor Hawkins – confirmed his departure from the Foo Fighters last year.