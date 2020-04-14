Davie504 just bought every bass he can find and is giving them all away on YouTube

We may all be at home under strict self-quarantine, but YouTube bass star Davie504 is living in Taiwan, where people are able to move about freely. So how is he spending his time? By playing – and buying – bass, of course.

As he states in the above video, “These are very dark times. Pretty much every country in the world is on lockdown. Everybody’s forced to stay home and this can be extremely tough. Many huge problems are arising and affecting our lives. For example, now we cannot to buy bass.

“But luckily I am here to save you,” Davie continues. “I am in Taiwan right now and here everything is normal.”

“I’m going to all the music stores I can find and I’m going to buy all the bass guitars that they have and then I am going to give them all away to you.”

And with that, Davie puts on a protective mask, grabs some hand sanitizer and goes shopping.

He manages to procure 15 basses – five beginner, eight advanced and two pro models – at his own expense.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to pay for my water bill anymore,” he says.

And in order to get your hands on one of these basses, which Davie504 will personally sign on the back of the headstock?

Subscribe to his YouTube channel and leave two comments.

In the first, state your country, when you discovered Davie’s channel and “why you love bass.” In the second, specify if you would like a beginner, advanced or pro model.

Davie says he will announce the winner on or around April 24.

Additionally, he plans on giving away more basses via Instagram.

No word yet as to whether any of these models will have 36 strings.