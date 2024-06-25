“The opportunity to design a pedal for him was a privilege I couldn't pass up”: Dawner Prince’s Boonar Tube Deluxe was built especially for David Gilmour – and it’s a high-end replica of a legendary echo unit

By
published

Gilmour got his hands on the flagship Boonar pedal, then began working with Dawner Prince on a new-and-improved unit that could better integrate with his stage and studio rig

Dawner Prince Boonar Tube Deluxe
(Image credit: Dawner Prince)

Dawner Prince Electronics has launched its long-awaited Boonar Tube Deluxe – a vacuum tube-loaded delay pedal, which was developed with input from David Gilmour.

Said to be a “groundbreaking advancement in vintage echo emulation”, the top-tier effects unit is modeled after the Binson Echorec 2 T7E, which is heralded for its multi-head tube echo.

Image 1 of 2
Dawner Prince Boonar Tube Deluxe
(Image credit: Dawner Prince)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.