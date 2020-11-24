Dean Guitars expands its Select Series with the Cadi Select 3 Pickup Classic Black

Metal specialist Dean Guitars has expanded its ever-growing Select series with the Cadi Select 3 Pickup Classic Black.

The most noteworthy feature of this new electric guitar is, if you hadn't guessed, its triple-pickup configuration, which consists of three Seymour Duncan humbuckers – an SH-5 in the bridge and APH-1s in the middle and neck positions. Controls include single volume and tone knobs, and five-way selector switch.

As with other models in the Select line, the Cadi Select 3 Pickup Classic Black boasts a mahogany body with a five-ply body and headstock binding. Further specs include a V-shaped three-piece mahogany neck with a 22-fret ebony fingerboard and a set-thru neck construction.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dean Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

Topping off the guitar's all-black aesthetic is the inclusion of black hardware, a polymer black nut and black speed knobs.

Other specs include a Tune-O-Matic bridge, D'Addario EXL120 nickel wound strings and a 24.75" scale length.

The Cadi Select 3 Pickup Classic Black is available now for $949. For more information, head over to Dean Guitars.