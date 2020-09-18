Dean introduces the budget-friendly Edge Pro Select Series bass with walnut and burled poplar tops

Dean has unveiled the Edge Pro Select series of bass guitars, featuring the company’s uniquely-designed Edge body, constructed of swamp ash with either walnut or burled poplar tops in natural satin finishes.

The new basses are available in four, five- and six-string versions, with the four- and five-string models boasting a traditional 34-inch scale length and the six-string a 35-inch scale to balance intonation and string tension for the lowest tunings.

Other features include a C-shaped five-piece maple/walnut bolt-on neck with a dual-action truss rod, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with pearloid dot inlays, custom-designed pickups, Dean’s high-mass bass bridge, Grover tuners, black dome knobs and black hardware.

Additionally, the Walnut Satin Natural finish model sports DMT (Dean Magnetic Technologies) Design Passive Soapbar pickups, with low-mid-high control for the three-band active EQ, as well as bridge and neck volume knobs.

Six-string with walnut top (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

The Burled Poplar top models, meanwhile, feature a Fishman Fluence PRF BS pickup, which offers a split mode as well as a P or J mode with three voice options each.

The Edge Pro Select Series basses start at $729. For more information, head to Dean Guitars.