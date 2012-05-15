Dean Markley Announces Scholarship to Women's Music Summit

Dean Markley USA has announced a scholarship opportunity for The Women’s Music Summit, which is scheduled for August 27 to 31 at the Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

The weeklong program is dedicated to helping female musicians learn their craft. Female players of all instruments and skill levels are invited to come learn, practice, perform and connect.

The Music Masters Camp Series Women’s Music Summit includes instructional workshops, master classes, round-table panels, group dinners, jam sessions, social gatherings and more. Respected female musicians will be teaching at the summit, including Kaki King, Meshell Ndegeocello, Melissa Auf der Maur (Hole, Smashing Pumpkins), Marnie Stern, Malina Moye and Bibi McGill (Beyoncé, Pink). Industry panelists include Laura Taylor of Guitar Center and Laura B. Whitmore, Summit co-producer and columnist for GuitarWorld.com.

Submit your best songs to the Women's Music Summit for a chance to win. Finalists may be asked to provide additional information and a video showcasing themselves performing. The Dean Markley USA Scholarship includes all classes, accommodations and meals.

For more information on how to enter, visit the contest page.

For more information on Dean Markley USA, visit deanmarkley.com.