Dean unveils Seymour Duncan-equipped, carved-top Icon Select electric guitar

Dean has unveiled several enticing new models recently, and now the company has added the Icon Select electric guitar to its 2020 lineup.

The new offering boasts a tight-grained mahogany body with carved top contour, three-piece mahogany set-through-neck with dual-action truss rod and satin finish and a 12-inch radius, 22-fret ebony fingerboard with pearloid Icon inlays.

Other features include a Tune-O-Matic-style bridge and Dean Cadi high-mass hardtail, Grover tuners and five-ply multi-binding on the body, neck and quill headstock.

Pickups are a pair of exclusive Seymour Duncan APH-1 (neck) and SH-5 (bridge) humbuckers in custom zebra parchment finish with sandblasted pole pieces, controlled via single volume and tone knobs and a three-way toggle.

The APH-1 Alnico II Pro promises to handle both classic and modern tones, while the SH-5 is dubbed a “P.A.F. (patent applied for) on steroids”.

The Icon Select is offered with a choice of mahogany top and Classic Black finish for $899 or flame maple top with Ocean Burst finish for $949.

For more information head to Dean Guitars.