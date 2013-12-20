Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Johnny Winter!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask legendary blues-rock guitarist Johnny Winter anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Johnny Winter" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Watch Johnny Winter perform a ripping version of Bob Dylan's "Highway 61" live in 1984: