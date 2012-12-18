Deftones Announce Spring Tour Dates

Deftones have announced a month-long run of U.S. tour dates in support of their latest album, Koi No Yokan. Dates for the trek, which includes makeup dates for New York and Boston shows cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy, can be found below.

In writing the follow-up to 2010's Diamond Eyes, Deftones didn't reinvent the wheel when it came to the songwriting process for Koi No Yokan. “There was really no magic to it,” said guitarist Stephen Carpenter. “We pretty much did what we always do. If I were to describe a day of writing songs, it would start off by saying hello to everyone, rolling a couple joints, getting real high, jamming out for a little bit, stopping, smoking some more and then playing again.”

Koi No Yokan came in at No. 13 on Guitar World's list of the 50 best albums of 2012.

Deftones 2013 Tour Dates