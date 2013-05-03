Deftones, John 5, Lemmy Kilmister, Slipknot Among Winners at Fifth Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards

The biggest names in hard-rock and heavy-metal rocked Los Angeles last night, May 2, at the fifth annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show.

As always, the event featured the sort of groundbreaking performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations that America’s only hard-rock and heavy-metal show has become known for.

The sold-out event was broadcast live in its entirety from L.A. LIVE’s Club Nokia on national television for the first time through AXS TV and broadcast in the US and key international markets through Xbox LIVE and Revolver’s Facebook page.

Fozzy frontman and WWE pro-wrestling legend Chris Jericho reprised his role as host for the fourth consecutive year; heavy-metal frontman Sebastian Bach and Sirius XM’s Jose Mangin hosted the Black Carpet pre-show special.

The event featured appearances by some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal, including Gene Simmons, Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Slipknot, Jason Newsted, Zakk Wylde, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, Kerry King of Slayer, Munky and Brian “Head” Welch of Korn, David Ellefson and Chris Broderick of Megadeth, Heaven’s Basement, Testament, In This Moment, John 5, Queensrÿche, Al Jourgensen of Ministry, Rudy Sarzo, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Orianthi, Butcher Babies and many more. Also in attendance were UFC legend Chuck Liddell and actor Danny Masterson.

The 2013 Revolver Golden Gods Award Show featured one-of-a-kind surprise collaborations that honored the past, present and future of heavy music. Some of those performances last night included Anthrax with special guests Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown on Pantera's "This Love,” The Dillinger Escape Plan with special guest Chino Moreno of the Deftones on Depeche Mode's "Behind the Wheel,” Halestorm with special guest David Draiman of Disturbed and Device on Led Zeppelin's “Whole Lotta Love,” Five Finger Death Punch with special guest Rob Halford on their new single "Lift Me Up" and Rob Zombie and John 5 on White Zombie's "Thunder Kiss '65," Stone Sour with special guests Clown and Chris Fehn of Slipknot on Black Sabbath's "Children of the Grave” and Danzig with special guest Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein playing a Misfits set.

Metallica closed out the night with an epic four-song set, including a cameo by Rob Halford on Judas Priest’s “Rapid Fire.”

Viewers tuned in last night not only to see the rare performances, but also to see who took home the night’s coveted awards. Rob Zombie was presented with this year’s Golden God Award (presented by Sumerian Records), performers and hard-rock icons Metallica received the Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by Ernie Ball), and the Riff Lord Award (presented by EMG Pickups) went to Black Sabbath axman Tony Iommi.

Fans everywhere were given the opportunity to vote to help decide who would take home the remaining awards. More than 3.25 million votes were cast.

Here's a complete list of the fan-voted 2013 Revolver Golden Gods Award Winners:

•“Album of the Year” (presented by Orange Amplification): Deftones, "Koi No Yokan"

•“Best Guitarist” (presented by Epiphone): John 5, of Rob Zombie

•“Best Drummer” (presented by Drum Workshop): Arejay Hale, of Halestorm

•“Paul Gray Best Bassist” (presented by Dean Markley): Lemmy Kilmister, of Motörhead

•“Best Vocalist” (presented by Rockstar Energy Drink): Corey Taylor, of Slipknot and Stone Sour

•“Song of the Year” (presented by Affliction): Black Veil Brides, "In The End"

•“Best Live Band” (presented by Samson): Slipknot

•“Best New Talent” (presented by Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival): Device

•“Most Metal Athlete” (presented by Roadrunner Records): Triple H

•“Comeback of the Year” (presented by Eagle Rock): Tenacious D

• “Most Dedicated Fans” (presented by Xbox LIVE): HIM

For more information on the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods Awards presented by Epiphone, visit goldengodsawards.com. All of the performances and award presentation videos from the event can be viewed here.