Just a day after the reports come in that their album has debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, The Devil Wears Prada have just released a new music video for their song "Born To Lose." You can check it out below.

"Born to Lose" comes from the band's latest album, Dead Throne, which was released last week on Ferret Music.

Stay tuned for a special series of guitar lessons from TDWP's Chris Rubey, and in the meantime, check out this exclusive gear tour the guys filmed while on tour.