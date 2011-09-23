The Devin Townsend Project Post New Music Video for "Juular"

The latest video from the Devin Townsend Project, "Juular," is everything you've come to expect from a Devin Townsend video. In short, it's really weird and really good. You can watch the video, which was directed by David Brodsky and Hevy Devy himself, below.

"Juular" is taken from one of two new albums from the Devin Townsend Project, Deconstruction, which is out now on InsideOut Music.

Devin Townsend will be touring North America next month, and you can find all of the tour dates below the video.