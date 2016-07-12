Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Devin Townsend!

(Image credit: Tom Hawkins)

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy—you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Devin Townsend anything you want! From playing with Steve Vai to Strapping Young Lad to his forthcoming Devin Townsend Project disc Transcendence...nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Devin Townsend" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!