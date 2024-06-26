“The Seeker Series has reached new heights": Donner heats up 2024’s best-value guitar race with two high-spec S-style models – and prices start from $430

By
published

The sub-$500 DST-600 and DST-700 models cater to both vintage and contemporary Strat styles, and looks to tempt players with a suite of welcome upgrades

Donner DST-600
(Image credit: Donner)

Donner has expanded its Seeker range of budget electric guitars with the DST-600 and DST-700 – two distinct takes on the Stratocaster template.

Through the Seeker range, the firm has aimed to marry classic Strat-style aesthetics with price tags that cater to anyone buying on a budget. And as many brands aim to do these days, without compromising on spec or quality.

Image 1 of 5
Donner DST-600
(Image credit: Donner)
Image 1 of 5
Donner DST-700
(Image credit: Donner)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.