NAMM 2023: Donner expands its Seeker Series with two vintage-inspired and shred-friendly models

NAMM 2023: Donner has added two new electric guitars to its Seeker Series collection, the DST-600 and DST-700.
Both inspired by the Fender Stratocaster design, the DST-600 and DST-700 serve to cater to two distinct groups of players from two opposite ends of the playing spectrum: while DST-600 opts for vintage-inspired looks and feel, the DST-700 sets its sights on appeasing modern shredders.
For a full breakdown of each model, cast your gaze below.
Donner DST-600
First up is the DST-600 – a descendant of Donner’s existing DST-100 template that features an alder body, C-shaped maple neck and a choice of either maple or rosewood fingerboards depending on what pickup configuration is elected.
While the HSS models flash rosewood, the SSS six-strings feature maple, though both iterations come equipped with 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets, a bone nut and single-action truss rod.
Other specs include an assortment of Donner D-Cream Series Alnico V pickups – which are dictated via a five-way switch, one volume control and two tone knobs, one of which doubles as a push/pull control – and vintage-style hardware.
Colors on offer include Sunset, Shell Pink, Surf Green, Carnival Red and White.
Donner DST-700
The above is joined by the DST-700, which brings to the table some interesting appointments in an effort to appeal to modern-leaning players who are more fond of slick playability and modern tones.
At its core, it features a five-piece roasted maple neck, which is topped with a 22-fret, compound radius fingerboard and paired with either a basswood or mahogany body. Those modern tones are sought after by three different pickup configurations – HH, HSS or HSH – which comprise Donner’s Hyper Series pickups.
Elsewhere, the guitar offers locking tuners, a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge and a control layout that features a master volume knob and push/pull coil-splitting tone pot.
As for aesthetics, the mahogany-bodied DST-700 is available in a Natural finish, while the basswood iteration is available in six matte colorways.
Prices for the above guitars start from $480 and range up to $550 in various setups.
For more information, head over to Donner (opens in new tab).