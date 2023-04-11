NAMM 2023: Donner expands its Seeker Series with two vintage-inspired and shred-friendly models

By Matt Owen
published

The DST-600 strives for surf-y aesthetics and versatile sounds, while the “aggressive” DST-700 is all about slick playability and contemporary tones

Donner Seeker Series electric guitar
(Image credit: Donner)

NAMM 2023: Donner has added two new electric guitars to its Seeker Series collection, the DST-600 and DST-700.

Both inspired by the Fender Stratocaster design, the DST-600 and DST-700 serve to cater to two distinct groups of players from two opposite ends of the playing spectrum: while DST-600 opts for vintage-inspired looks and feel, the DST-700 sets its sights on appeasing modern shredders.

For a full breakdown of each model, cast your gaze below.

Donner DST-600

Donner Seeker Series electric guitar
(Image credit: Donner)

First up is the DST-600 – a descendant of Donner’s existing DST-100 template that features an alder body, C-shaped maple neck and a choice of either maple or rosewood fingerboards depending on what pickup configuration is elected.

While the HSS models flash rosewood, the SSS six-strings feature maple, though both iterations come equipped with 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets, a bone nut and single-action truss rod.

Other specs include an assortment of Donner D-Cream Series Alnico V pickups – which are dictated via a five-way switch, one volume control and two tone knobs, one of which doubles as a push/pull control – and vintage-style hardware.

Colors on offer include Sunset, Shell Pink, Surf Green, Carnival Red and White.

Donner DST-700

Donner Seeker Series electric guitar
(Image credit: Donner)

The above is joined by the DST-700, which brings to the table some interesting appointments in an effort to appeal to modern-leaning players who are more fond of slick playability and modern tones.

At its core, it features a five-piece roasted maple neck, which is topped with a 22-fret, compound radius fingerboard and paired with either a basswood or mahogany body. Those modern tones are sought after by three different pickup configurations – HH, HSS or HSH – which comprise Donner’s Hyper Series pickups.

Elsewhere, the guitar offers locking tuners, a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge and a control layout that features a master volume knob and push/pull coil-splitting tone pot. 

As for aesthetics, the mahogany-bodied DST-700 is available in a Natural finish, while the basswood iteration is available in six matte colorways.

Prices for the above guitars start from $480 and range up to $550 in various setups.

For more information, head over to Donner (opens in new tab).

