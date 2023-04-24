NAMM 2023: Meet the new Donner Seeker Series DST-600 – a vintage-style six-string that takes the Seeker Series to new tonal heights

NAMM 2023: Donner’s DST Seeker Series family has fast become one of the most desirable and affordable catalogs of Stratocaster-style guitars, and at this year's NAMM show it got even bigger with the introduction of the DST-600.

It’s a notable addition to the affordable guitar lineup, bringing to the table newly designed pickups that will grant Strat-inspired tones, and a premium build that will provide top notch comfort and playability.

Available in SSS with a maple fingerboard or HSS with a rosewood fingerboard, the DST-600 features an alder body, single action tuning truss rod – which makes for easy truss rod adjustments – and 22 stainless steel frets.

Other appointments include a C-shaped maple neck, authentic bone nut and a 25.5” scale length, with vintage-style tuning machines and a vintage-style tremolo bridge adding to the ultra-sleek, golden era aesthetics.

Tones are taken to new heights by way of newly designed, overwound Alnico V pickups, which grant a warmer tone. The pickups are controlled via a five-way blade switch, master volume control and two tone knobs. Extra sonic versatility is delivered by a push/pull tone control, which helps harness a huge range of Strat-style sounds, from sparkly cleans to rich, smooth overdrives.

The DST-600 – which comes with a gig bag – marks the latest evolution of Donner’s successes in marrying a classic visual vibe with a faithful yet forward-thinking approach to playability, tone and build.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Donner) (Image credit: Donner)

There is a tasty range of finishes on offer, too – Sunset, Shell Pink, Surf Green, Carnival Red, White and Red – meaning there is a model for all styles and genres.

Head over to Donner Music (opens in new tab) for more information.