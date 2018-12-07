Dream Theater Share New Song and Video, "Untethered Angel"

Dream Theater have shared a new song, "Untethered Angel," the first full track to be revealed from their upcoming 14th studio album, Distance Over Time. You can check out the video above.

Said guitarist John Petrucci: “During the writing and recording process of D/T, ‘Untethered Angel’ was known as ‘Song 4’ to all of us as it was the 4th song written during the sessions. However, there has always been something about this track that just begged for it to be the album opener, even long before all of the songs were written.

“Fear is something that rears its ugly head at some point or another in all of our lives. Fear of the unknown, fear of taking chances, fear of making mistakes. If we are not careful, it can be debilitating and sadly prevent us from realizing our true potential. The world we live in can be a scary place and the thought of an uncertain future a terrifying notion, especially for today’s young people. Untethering from that fear and giving yourself up to the future’s countless possibilities is what will ultimately set you free."

Distance Over Time is the follow-up to 2016’s The Astonishing, and Dream Theater's first album for new label InsideOut. Guitarist John Petrucci recently spoke to Rolling Stone about the heavier direction of the new record:

"A lot of it was due to the fact that we wanted to take a more organic approach to the recording process, and create a situation where you had all the instruments blaring together in a rehearsal room-type of setting," he explained.

"And I think when you do that, it lends itself to creating heavier music. Because you have the guitar amp cranking, and then, you know, Mike [Mangini] hears that from across the room and he responds to that in his drumming, and then someone else hears what Mike’s doing and responds to that in his own playing. Everybody is interacting with one another musically. And that makes for a more powerful album."

Dream Theater will hit the road in support of Distance Over Time beginning March 20 in San Diego.

For more information, head over to DreamTheater.net.