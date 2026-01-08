“The downstrokes and palm muting give the riff a very specific sound and feel that’s almost marimba-like”: Cory Wong on how you can use double-stops in a melody or solo
In this lesson, I’d like to talk about how to solo and create harmonized melody lines utilizing dyads, which many guitarists refer to as “double-stops.”
Although, technically, the term double-stop means two strings held down with a single finger, it is widely used to refer to any two notes sounded together. The most commonly used dyads/double-stops on the guitar are pairs of notes that are a 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, or octave apart.
A great example of how I use double-stops can be heard on the new Fearless Flyers song, Anaheim.
If you’re familiar with my music, you know that a big part of my sound is harmonizing pentatonic scales. For example, as demonstrated in Figure 1, I’m playing the D major pentatonic scale (D, E, F#, A, B) starting on the 6th, B, sounded at the 7th fret on my low E string.
The notes of this scale are harmonized by simultaneously sounding a 4th or a 3rd above each scale tone on the next higher string; these higher notes also follow the structure of D major pentatonic, meaning they stay within the confines of the scale.
A big part of how I attain the desired sound is to strum all of the two-note pairs with downstrokes and palm muting. Figure 2 illustrates another riff performed this way. The downstrokes and palm muting give the riff a very specific sound and feel that’s almost marimba-like, or like pizzicato strings.
When I play a lot of dyad-based melodies, I’ll switch back and forth between muting and allowing the strings to ring freely. As shown in Figure 3, I begin by allowing the strings to ring then briefly switch to palm muting before releasing the palm mute to add finger vibrato to the held notes.
Figure 4 is also built from harmonized note pairs based primarily on D major pentatonic. Here, I begin with pizzicato palm-muted figures then switch to double-stops that I allow to ring.
You may ask, “How do I know what note pairs to play?” In these examples, at times I’m sticking with D major pentatonic, but I will also sometimes broaden the harmony to D major hexatonic (D, E, F#, G, D, B) or even the D major scale (D, E, F#, G, A, B, C#). Most often, I simply follow my ears in choosing what to play, so the end result isn’t always formulaic.
A great way to practice this double-stop harmonizing technique is to move up and down the fretboard playing pairs of adjacent string sets in harmonized 3rds.
As demonstrated in Figure 5, I move up the top two strings playing 3rds, as they occur within the D major scale. Also practice doing this on all other pairs of adjacent strings, such as the G and B strings, as shown in Figure 6.
In Figure 7, I play D major pentatonic double-stops in different areas of the fretboard, moving freely between the different pairs of adjacent strings.
Doing this is a great way to memorize these shapes, so that you’ll be able to easily incorporate this approach and technique into your solo lines and harmonized melodic ideas.
Funk, rock and jazz pro Cory Wong has made a massive dent in the guitar scene since emerging in 2010. Along the way, he's released a slew of quality albums, either solo or with the Fearless Flyers, the latest of which are Starship Syncopation and The Fearless Flyers IV, both from 2024.
