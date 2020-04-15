Dusky Electronics' Beryllium 15-inch guitar cab aims to deliver plenty of power in a portable package

Dusky Electronics has introduced the Beryllium Cab, a new 15-inch guitar amp speaker cabinet.

The portable, lightweight cabinet features pine construction and an open back design, and is loaded with a single Eminence Wheelhouse 200 speaker.

The Beryllium boasts 200 watts of max power and an 8 ohm impedance, and the Eminence has a lightweight neodymium magnet and hemp speaker cone.

For more information on the Beryllium, which comes in an eye-catching blue-orange-white color scheme, head to Dusky Amp.