Dynamo Amplification launches fundraising campaign to establish US-based dealer network

Dynamo Amplifiers has launched a fundraising campaign in order to secure funding to establish a dealer network that will see the company’s range of amps made available at US-based gear retailers.

The boutique brand, which is headed up by Ervin Williams, is thought to be the only Black-owned guitar amp manufacturer in the business, and currently operates exclusively as an online, built-to-order company.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support the initiative, with a goal of $175,000 to help Williams take the company to trade shows in the future, develop new products, and establish a 15-strong dealer network around the US.

Williams, a progressive rock guitarist with a background in audio engineering and electronics, spent two years learning and analyzing tube amp design and components, and has released a total of nine different models for electric guitar to date, including the Flight Rig, which was launched last year.

Dynamo Amplification's Flight Rig (Image credit: Dynamo Amplification)

The Dynamo founder is also in the process of releasing an all-new range of bass guitar amps, which are set to be unveiled later this year if funding can be secured.

Writing on his GoFundMe page, Williams commented, “I’m looking to raise funds to build a new line of bass guitar amplifiers and start a dealer network supplying a line of guitar and bass amplifiers to 15 dealers strategically chosen around the country and support them with a marketing campaign.

“It’s going to cost roughly $8,000 before shipping per store to build an assortment of key amplifiers and speaker cabinets to supply each dealer on an initial consignment-based trial period,” he continued.

“The remaining fund will be applied to R/D on new models, advertising, and 2022 trade show expenses. Please help me kick-start my brand into retail stores and start growing to become a strong contender in the music industry.”

Head over to Williams' GoFundMe page and Dynamo Amplification for more information.