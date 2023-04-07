NAMM 2023: EarthQuaker Devices unveils the Aurelius tri-voice chorus – and promises it’s “not your run-of-the-mill chorus pedal”

NAMM 2023: EarthQuaker Devices has announced the Aurelius tri-voice chorus, which the Akron, Ohio builder claims is “not your run-of-the-mill chorus pedal”.

Accordingly, the unit teams chorus, rotary and vibrato effects in one stompbox, along with a host of smart functionality for such a compact design.

Its chorus and vibrato tones are inspired by the 1970s Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – a favorite of John Frusciante – as well as classic Leslie speakers for the rotary mode, right down to the phasing and speeds of the low frequency oscillator. Lower chorus rates approach flanger territory, too.

These effects are adjusted via Width, Rate and Balance controls – any of which can be assigned to an expression pedal using the pedal’s TRS jack – while the type of effect is chosen via the middle Mode switch.

The pedal utilizes digital architecture to achieve its tones, which also pays dividends when it comes to functionality: the Aurelius features six onboard presets, chosen via a rotary knob, while settings are saved with the Preset button.

Cunningly, you can also hold the footswitch to activate EQD’s Flexi-Switch technology and go between the pedal’s current setting and your chosen preset – handy for ramping between Leslie speeds or just switching effects on the fly.

This is a pretty exciting launch for EQD: those onboard presets, plus the ability to quickly switch between them, make the Aurelius a pedal that punches well above its compact size, and we’re intrigued to see how this feature set might be integrated into future EarthQuaker designs.

The Aurelius is available now for $199 – see EarthQuaker Devices (opens in new tab) for more info.