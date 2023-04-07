NAMM 2023: EarthQuaker Devices unveils the Aurelius tri-voice chorus – and promises it’s “not your run-of-the-mill chorus pedal”

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The Akron builder’s new triple threat offers a Boss CE-1-inspired chorus, vibrato and rotary in one pedal

EarthQuaker Devices Aurelius tri-voice chorus pedal
(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

NAMM 2023: EarthQuaker Devices has announced the Aurelius tri-voice chorus, which the Akron, Ohio builder claims is “not your run-of-the-mill chorus pedal”.

Accordingly, the unit teams chorus, rotary and vibrato effects in one stompbox, along with a host of smart functionality for such a compact design.

Its chorus and vibrato tones are inspired by the 1970s Boss CE-1 Chorus Ensemble – a favorite of John Frusciante – as well as classic Leslie speakers for the rotary mode, right down to the phasing and speeds of the low frequency oscillator. Lower chorus rates approach flanger territory, too.

These effects are adjusted via Width, Rate and Balance controls – any of which can be assigned to an expression pedal using the pedal’s TRS jack – while the type of effect is chosen via the middle Mode switch.

The pedal utilizes digital architecture to achieve its tones, which also pays dividends when it comes to functionality: the Aurelius features six onboard presets, chosen via a rotary knob, while settings are saved with the Preset button.

Cunningly, you can also hold the footswitch to activate EQD’s Flexi-Switch technology and go between the pedal’s current setting and your chosen preset – handy for ramping between Leslie speeds or just switching effects on the fly.

This is a pretty exciting launch for EQD: those onboard presets, plus the ability to quickly switch between them, make the Aurelius a pedal that punches well above its compact size, and we’re intrigued to see how this feature set might be integrated into future EarthQuaker designs.

The Aurelius is available now for $199 – see EarthQuaker Devices (opens in new tab) for more info.

EarthQuaker Devices Aurelius tri-voice chorus pedal

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).