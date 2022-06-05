NAMM 2022: Ernie Ball Music Man unveils new 35th anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar

NAMM 2022: In celebration of the model's 35th anniversary, Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled a new edition of the StingRay 5 bass guitar.

Details on the gorgeous five-string are somewhat hard to come by as of now, but we do know that it sports an ash body with a spalted top boasting "a thin veneer of figured maple" and a roasted figured maple neck with an ebony fretboard sporting copper pearlescent block inlays.

Like its StingRay 5 brethren, the bass boasts a single bridge humbucker and a three-band EQ active preamp with 18 volts of clean headroom, a master volume knob, and a three-way blade pickup switch.

The Ernie Ball Music Man 35th Anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar will be available – in a Spalted Sunburst finish, and with an included certificate of authenticity – starting in August 2022. The price of the bass has yet to be revealed.

It's the second new StingRay model from Ernie Ball Music Man in as many months, following last month's effects-equipped DarkRay 5 model.

Its unveiling also comes in tandem with that of the Kaizen – Ernie Ball's blockbuster collaboration with Tosin Abasi – plus a wealth of new finishes for the company's John Petrucci range of guitars and its new patent-pending Heat Treated pickup design.

For more info on the bass, visit Ernie Ball Music Man (opens in new tab).

